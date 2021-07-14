Modefi Trading Down 19.9% This Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $289,409.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.00856942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

