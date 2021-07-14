Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOLN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN opened at $19.65 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.