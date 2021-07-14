Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

