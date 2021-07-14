MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDB opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

