MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.