Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

