Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $375.60. 380,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.89. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total value of $3,420,827.60. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.