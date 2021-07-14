Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy Sells 7,955 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00.

John P. Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.10. 1,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

