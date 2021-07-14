Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,182,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Shares of MSI opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

