Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc Purchases 210,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE MCAFU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

