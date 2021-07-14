MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Head to Head Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $39.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Quantum Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 45.44 -$21.83 million $0.22 162.45 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Quantum Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. It also operates QMC?HealthID, a management platform and mobile app that authenticates the process of infectious disease testing and gives the individual control over the data they share and their personal health status. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

