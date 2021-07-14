Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700,000 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 1.9% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $384,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,262. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

