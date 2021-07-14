MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,159,650.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $557.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,100. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $567.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

