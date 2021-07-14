MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €206.00 ($242.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.96. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.