MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX opened at €206.00 ($242.35) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of €210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

