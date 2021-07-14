Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

