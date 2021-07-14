MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

