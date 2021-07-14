Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. Sells 1,351 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52.

NYSE MUSA opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.04. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.