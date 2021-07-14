Nabriva Therapeutics plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $583.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

