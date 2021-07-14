Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.