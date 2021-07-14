Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens Sells 28,650 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00.
NYSE:NTRA opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19.
Natera Company Profile
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.