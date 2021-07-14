Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,740 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $210,748.80.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

NTRA traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 581,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,272. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

