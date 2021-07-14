National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.95.

TSE:AEM opened at C$77.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.24. The stock has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

