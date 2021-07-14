National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

Shares of X traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$130.03. 67,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.47. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

