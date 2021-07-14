National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.
Shares of X traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$130.03. 67,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.47. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
