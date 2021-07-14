Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) PT Set at $5.21 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $5.21 price objective on Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GASNY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

