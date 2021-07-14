Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $236.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

