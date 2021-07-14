NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

