Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,962. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.39.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
