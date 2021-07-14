Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $396.38 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $396.38 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00152604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.94 or 0.99930070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00932274 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,371,810 coins and its circulating supply is 397,371,233 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.