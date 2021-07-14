New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New Frontier Health during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NFH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.