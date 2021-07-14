Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,329. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.