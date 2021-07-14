Newton Hits Market Cap of $9.57 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Newton has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $485,743.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,813.39 or 0.99945392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00952356 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.