Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NEXXY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910. Nexi has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

