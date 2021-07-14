NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 178,253 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.34% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,042 shares of company stock worth $975,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.