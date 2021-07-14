NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $228.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,552 shares of company stock worth $6,481,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

