NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 127,664 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.