NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $7.40 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

