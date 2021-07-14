NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.35% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

