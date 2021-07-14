NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

