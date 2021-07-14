NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT Set at $24.15 by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been given a $24.15 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NN Group stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

