Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.80 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOK. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

