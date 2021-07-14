Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOKIA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.52 ($5.31).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.