Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,644 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 292.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

