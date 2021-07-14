Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Retail Value worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVI opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

