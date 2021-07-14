Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,734 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENIA stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

