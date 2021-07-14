Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 596,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enel Chile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

