Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $662.58 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $669.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

