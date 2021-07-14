Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,897 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.