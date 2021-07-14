Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000.

ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

