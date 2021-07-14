Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 195,087 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

Shares of DLCA stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

